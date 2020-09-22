1/
William Carroll
William Carroll

Spring Grove - William J. Carroll, age 91, passed away, at home, on September 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jean (Workman) Carroll; together they shared over 9 years of marriage.

Bill was born in Grenogue DE on March 17, 1929 and was the son of the late William J. Carroll Sr. and Janet (Thayer) Carroll. He worked as a chemist for many years prior to retiring.

He was predeceased by his wife Edna M. Carroll in 2010. In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by his children George M. Carroll and Rebecca Patton; his stepchildren Lois Klinedinst, Donna Brenneman, Beverly Bush and Patricia Toomey; his grandchildren Heather and Megan; 2 great-grandchildren; his step grandchildren Ashley, Kendra, Corey, Josh, Derek, Heather, Zachary, Jeffrey and Hunter and many step greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Milton Carroll. He was predeceased by his grandson Josh and his step granddaughter Amanda and his brother James Carroll.

Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering in celebration of his life on Friday from 5:00PM - 6:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362. A service and interment will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
