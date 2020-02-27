|
|
William Christopher Dougherty
William Christopher Dougherty (Doc) born 10/29/63 passed away peacefully at York Hospital, York, PA on February 23.
If you knew Doc, you know his love of drums which he played very well. His favorite music was playing softly in the background as he made his trip to Heaven.
Doc was born in York, Pennsylvania to Herbert & Janet Shettel Dougherty. He attended Red Lion Area High School. He held various jobs during his lifetime & prior to his illness, could be seen riding his bike through the streets of York.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Herbert.
Doc is survived by his life partner, Claudette Braham; Daughters: Elizabeth (Brad) Knaub, Brielle (Vladyslav) Hayward-Piatkovskyi; Sisters: Sandy Shermeyer & Sherry Shultz; Mother Janet Wojszwillo; Grandsons: Nevin & Spencer; Granddaughter: Nadya; Nephews Nicholas Shermeyer & Scott Runkle as well as numerous cousins & friends.
Keeping with Doc's generous spirit, his body has been donated to science in lieu of a funeral. The family asks that to celebrate his life, please consider performing a random act of kindness to someone in Doc's name.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020