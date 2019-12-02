|
William D. Bortner
Shrewsbury Twp - William "Bud" D. Bortner, age 95, of Shrewsbury Township, died suddenly after a fall on Friday, November 29, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Frances M. (Rohrbaugh) Bortner, whom he was married to for 66 years. They were married in 1943.
Born January 14, 1924 in Brodbecks, York County, he was a son of the late Ralph A. Bortner, who was a Principal of Codorus Township High School and the first Principal at Susquehanna High School, and the late Janet E. (Ehrhart) Bortner. Mr. Bortner retired from Teledyne-McKay Company where he worked as a machine operator, forklift and truck driver for 41 years. He also worked for Teledyne-McKay Credit Union and had previously worked at Nina Dye, Nationwide Insurance, and York News Agency. Mr. Bortner was a long-time member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church and enjoyed bowling, gardening, coin and stamp collecting, ballroom dancing, had a fondness for animals, and enjoyed horse and car racing, watching sports, and traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas.
Mr. Bortner is survived by two daughters, Joan D. Langeheine, and her husband Stephen of York, and Sandra K. Bell, and her partner Jim Langley of Surf City, North Carolina; a son, Bradley D. Bortner of York; five grandchildren, Gretchen, O'quin, Dustin Langeheine, Michele Hosking, April Bortner, and Renee Bortner; and nine great grandchildren, Emily O'quin, Ashley O'quin, Sienna Langeheine, Dawson Langeheine, Sawyer Langeheine, Grace Hosking, Grant Hosking, Nevaeh Bortner, and Hailey Bortner. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, David W. Bell; and six siblings, Janet "Betty" Grafton, Virginia L. Coffman, Gerald A. Bortner, Dwight L. Bortner, Ralph E. Bortner, and Gordon E. Bortner.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 West Springettsbury Avenue, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Stanley Reep, officiating. Viewing will be 6-8:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, and 1-2:00 PM Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 West Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403.
A special thank you to York Hospital, SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, and SpiriTrust Lutheran at Kelly Drive and Shrewsbury for the care that they provided to Mr. Bortner.
Mr. Bortner was a generous, funny, witty, kind, selfless, and loving Dad and friend and will be missed by all. He loved his family and friends dearly and they loved him.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019