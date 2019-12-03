|
William D. Nagle, Jr.
Wrightsville - William D. Nagle, Jr., 61, passed away Friday November 29, 2019. Secure in his faith, he was at home where he lived for 35 years and was with his family.
Mr. Nagle was born June 25, 1958 in the family home 659 Chestnut Street in York, a son of the late William D. Nagle, Sr. (1973) and late Eleanor M. (Lokey) Nagle Shumaker (2013), and late step-father Llewellyn Shumaker (2011). He was the childhood sweetheart and husband of Kelly (Tome) Nagle for 40 years and 9 months.
He had four sons, Joshua D. Nagle and his wife Marsha of Glen Rock, Benjamin D. Nagle and fiance Kyra Armitage of Wrightsville, Technical Sergeant Zachary J. D. Nagle and his wife Jessica of Eagle River, Alaska, William D. Nagle, III and wife Amber of Manchester. He also leaves a sister Christine Yeaple of York, and Elaine Baublitz and husband Mark of Glen Rock; step-sister Millie Ness and husband Mike of Illinois; step-brother Barry Shumaker and wife Linda of York; sister-in-law Nicole Ness and husband Elliot of York, sister-in-law Angela Tome of Dover, mother-in-law Sandra J. Tome (Kahlbaugh) of York. He leaves behind relatives, friends, and coworkers. He fondly cherished his 16 grandchildren, plus one due January 2020; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by father-in-law John W. Tome (2013); brother-in-law Jonathan W. Tome (2014); brother-in-law Robert Yeaple (2019); and sister-in-law Kimberly J. Tome (2017).
William was a Cub Scout, took Karate at YMCA, and a Hunter Safety Course when he was 13. He served in the Army National Guard 109th Field Artillery Tab Unit, where he was in the headquarters section of the MCB/NCO for 13 years. He was a Sergeant. He joined the Craley Fire Company in 1984 and was Fire Chief from 1992-2002. He was a training instructor for Lake Clark River Rescue. He was a member of Craley Fish and Game and Windsor Fish and Game.
He enjoyed camping and buying his grandchildren ice cream cones at the concession stand. He enjoyed fishing at Assateague State Park. His favorite thing in the world was bonding and being with his four sons, he would say they were his greatest accomplishment. He also enjoyed target shooting at the local ranges.
He loved growing up and going to his family's bungalow at Shenk's Ferry, Chanceford Township. He loved boating when the water was calm like a piece of glass. He loved the family's two dogs.
He retired in 2010 from Harley Davidson, where he worked 7 days a week, for 31 years, as a Department Lead. Then he worked at Lebrandi's Machine Shop in Middletown, PA, for 6 years as a waste treatment operator. He was presently employed at Apex Tool Group in York as a Department Lead, with 3 years of service.
A visitation will 10-11 a.m. Monday at Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church 82 Old Church Lane, York, PA 17406. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Kelly Shiflett officiating. Full military rites will be presented by the Yor County Veterans Honor Guard, at the church, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of William J. Nagle, Jr., to Craley Fire Company 73 New Bridgeville Rd., Wrightsville, PA 17368.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019