William Donald Marsteller
Delta - WILLIAM DONALD MARSTELLER, known to everyone as "Chip" died on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Delta, PA. Born on October 15, 1968 in York, PA, he was 50 and the son of Jim and Karen Marsteller of New Park, PA. A graduate of Kennard Dale High School, Chip was a talented automotive painter and had worked for Don's Automotive in Jarrettsville, MD for 33 years. Chip was a member of Centre Presbyterian Church in New Park, PA and a member of the SSCA (Sports Car Club of America.) An outdoorsman, he was an avid bicyclist and a member of Trail Spinners - an organization for the Susquehanna State Park. He loved fishing and had a passion for the "River Life." Chip will be remembered for his good humor as well as being dedicated to his family.
Additional family members left to mourn the loss: His beloved wife, Theda B. "Beth" Hash of Delta, PA; a daughter, Madison Marsteller of Delta, PA; a brother, Chad Marsteller and his wife, Wendy of New Freedom, PA; paternal grandmother, Betty Marsteller of New Park, PA; loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
No public services have been scheduled at this time. Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA has been entrusted with his arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019