|
|
William E. Duncan
YORK HAVEN - William E. Duncan, 70, of York Haven, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Frantz) Duncan who died on July 3, 2017.
William was born April 10, 1948, in Radford, Virginia and was the son of the late Isaac and Margie (Cox) Duncan.
He was a Security Guard and Fire Marshal for Harley Davidson in York. He was a member of the Dallastown American Legion Post # 605 and the Wago Club in Mount Wolf. William proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
William is survived by his daughter, Margie Duncan-Weirich and her husband Timothy of Manchester, Pa; his two granddaughters, April Weirich and Amber Weirich; his brothers, John Duncan of Marietta, Pa, Elmer Duncan of Windsor,
Pa; his sisters, Alice Bortner of Windsor, Pa, Mary Snavely of Indiana, Cheryl Tucker of Florida, and Brenda Mowrer of Lock Haven, Pa. William was preceded in death by his step-father, Leonard Shenk and brother, Mark Duncan, step-brother, Charles Shenk.
William's memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Dallastown American Legion, 57 West Main Street, Dallastown, PA. Military honors will be provided by the Dallastown American Legion. Visitation will follow the service. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
To share memories of William please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019