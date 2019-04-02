Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Dallastown American Legion,
57 West Main Street
Dallastown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Duncan


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William E. Duncan Obituary
William E. Duncan

YORK HAVEN - William E. Duncan, 70, of York Haven, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Frantz) Duncan who died on July 3, 2017.

William was born April 10, 1948, in Radford, Virginia and was the son of the late Isaac and Margie (Cox) Duncan.

He was a Security Guard and Fire Marshal for Harley Davidson in York. He was a member of the Dallastown American Legion Post # 605 and the Wago Club in Mount Wolf. William proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

William is survived by his daughter, Margie Duncan-Weirich and her husband Timothy of Manchester, Pa; his two granddaughters, April Weirich and Amber Weirich; his brothers, John Duncan of Marietta, Pa, Elmer Duncan of Windsor,

Pa; his sisters, Alice Bortner of Windsor, Pa, Mary Snavely of Indiana, Cheryl Tucker of Florida, and Brenda Mowrer of Lock Haven, Pa. William was preceded in death by his step-father, Leonard Shenk and brother, Mark Duncan, step-brother, Charles Shenk.

William's memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Dallastown American Legion, 57 West Main Street, Dallastown, PA. Military honors will be provided by the Dallastown American Legion. Visitation will follow the service. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of William please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now