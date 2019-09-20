Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
William E. Eckenrode


1967 - 2019
York - William E. "Will" Eckenrode, Sr., age 51, of York, died at 9:52 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Lori A. (Beck) Eckenrode.

Born December 10, 1967 in York, he was a son of Delphine M. (Lauchman) Eckenrode of Dallastown and the late Clarence G. Eckenrode, Sr. Mr. Eckenrode worked for Maple Donuts for 15 years and was a member of Bible Baptist Church. He enjoyed ghost hunting, shooting his guns, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Eckenrode is survived by a daughter, Holly E. Eckenrode, at home; a son, William E. Eckenrode, Jr., and his girlfriend, Cara; three grandchildren, Alexa, Cooper, and Bennett; and a brother, Charles Eckenrode, and his wife Tracey. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Clarence G. Eckenrode, Jr.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
