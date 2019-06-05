|
|
William E. Ulrich, Sr.
Spring Grove - William E. "Bill" Ulrich, Sr., 79 of Jackson Township, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Normandie Ridge in York. He was the husband of Karen R. (Krouse) Ulrich. The couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on March 10, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 10-11a.m. Certified Celebrant Betty Frey will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York.
Mr. Ulrich was born in York on January 31, 1940, the son of the late Harry and Gladys (Kopp) Ulrich. He retired in 1984 as a York City Fire Fighter. He was also the former owner of B&B Rental Service in York.
Mr. Ulrich was a 1958 graduate of York High School where he played football. He was a member of Prince Athletic Club, Victory Athletic Association, and the Vigilant Club. He was a member of York Retired Fire Fighters Association and the AFLCIO Union. He enjoyed snowmobiling, especially in Yellowstone National Park.
Mr. Ulrich leaves a daughter, Jackie Dubs and her companion Kenneth Greigg of Clayton, DE; two step sons, Jeremiah Bush and Scott Shatto; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; two sisters, Dawn Posich of California and Barb Fry of York; and a brother, Edward Ulrich. He was preceded in death by a son, William E. Ulrich, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to -York County Edition, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019