William "Jake" Ewell
William "Jake" Ewell

York - William W. "Jake" Ewell, 77, passed away Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Elsie E. (Melody) Ewell.

Born in Fawn Grove on March 3, 1943, Jake was the son of the late Glenn Ewell and Helen (Channel) Deitz. He was a member of St. John's Blymires United Church of Christ. He retired from PennDot.

The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. John's Blymires UCC, 1009 Blymire Rd, Dallastown with his Pastor, the Rev. Lou Ann Jones officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York are entrusted with arrangements.

In addition to his wife of 36 years, Mr. Ewell is survived by his four children, Bobby Ewell, Bonnie and (David) Hedrick, Renea and (Mike) Miller and Chris and Leilani Ewell; three step children, Wanda and (Edmund) Gobat', Terry and (Dawn) Summers and Melody and (Todd) Myers; 15 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren and his Sister-in-law, Judy Ewell. He was preceded in death by his brother Norman Ewell.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
