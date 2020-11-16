William F. Burhans
Conewago Twp. - William F. "Shorty" "Pork" Burhans, age 96, of Conewago Township, Dover, died at 3:16 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving companion of Susan Filson for ten years and the husband of the late Martha (Myers) Burhans.
Born January 24, 1924 in York, a son of the late Ross and Carrie (Oberlander) Burhans, he served in the US Army Air Force during World War II and received the Purple Heart Medal. He worked as the head flagman for Dorsey Speedway in Maryland and Susquehanna Speedway in York in his early years. Later he retired as a truck driver from Preston Trucking Line 151 Line. Mr. Burhans was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Starview, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8591 in West York, Shiloh American Legion Post 791, York County Race Club, and was a West Manchester Mall Walker. He also enjoyed attending the Saint James One Room Schoolhouse Reunions in Brogue.
In addition to his companion, Mr. Burhans is survived by four children, Kimberly Link (Franny), her husband William, of York, Robert Paul Burhans, of York, Timothy Burhans, his wife Kelly, of Harrisburg, and Tammie Harlacker, of York; 13 grandchildren, Michael Kohler, Tracee Burhans, Tim Burhans, Jr., Troy Anthony Watt II, Courtney Spaulding, Morgan Burhans, Angel Burhans, Adrienne Burhans, Toni Anthony, Bobby Anthony, Jenna Fetrow, Krista Myers, and Jared Myers; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by six children, Junior, William "Wild Bill," Bettie, Bonnie, Madelin, and Tim Myers; three brothers, Louis Burhans, Robert Shank, and Donald Burhans, and a sister, Geraldine Verella.
Due to COVID concerns, a public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans
, 4219 East Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To all his friends at the "Back Room," "DON'T STOP DANCING!" KuhnerEquities.com