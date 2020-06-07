William F. Humer
William F. Humer

Mechanicsburg - William F. Humer died on Sunday May 31, 2020. He was 80 years old and the son of the late William D. and Betty E. Humer of Dover.

He is survived by his wife Kay, stepson David Mangold, a sister, Dixie Strausser and brother Michael.

Mr. Humer was employed by Teledyne McKay and retired from Tyco AMP.

Burial was June 5, 2020 at Suburban Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. assisted with arrangements.






Published in York Daily Record on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Burial
Suburban Memorial Gardens
