William "Butch" Fetrow, Jr.



Manchester - William E. "Butch" Fetrow, Jr., 65, entered into rest on September 26, 2020. Born on December 10, 1954. William was the loving husband of Robin (Ely) Fetrow.



In addition to his wife, William leaves to cherish his memory, sons, William E. Fetrow III and Daniel E. Fetrow; siblings, Gene, Joann, Deb, Sandy, and Rodney; five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









