William "Ben" Fry
York - William Benson Fry Jr., age 74, passed away at home with his family by his side on December 19, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Janice Jane (Rothrock) Fry, who passed away in 1992.
Ben was born in York on September 10, 1945 and was the son of the late William B. Fry and Marie (Guyer) Fry. He graduated from William Penn High School class of 1963 and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a refrigeration technician; having served his apprenticeship with Borg Warner Inc. in York and then worked for Trane Inc. for many years prior to retiring. He was a longtime member of the Spring Grove VFW, West York VFW, Manchester VFW, Hanover VFW and many other social clubs.
He is survived by his daughter Benae Hoffnagle and his grandchildren Emma and Luke Hoffnagle. He is also survived by his brothers Barry Fry and Timothy Fry; his sisters Donna Shellenberger, Bonnie Kessler, Patricia Newcomer and Christine Fogle and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Paul Hoffnagle.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Sunday at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Rev. Alison Bowlan officiating. Military honors will be provided by the York County Veteran Honor Guard with a Flag Folding Ceremony starting at 2:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Roots for Boots, PO Box 213 New Oxford PA 17350.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019