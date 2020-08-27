1/1
William G. Brown
William G. Brown

Stewartstown - William G. Brown ("Papa") of Stewartstown, 75, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was the loving husband to Kathleen M. Brown, sharing 48 years of marriage together.

He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Hugh and Bertha (Mathias) Brown.

In addition to his wife Kathleen, William is survived by his children Matthew G. Brown and his wife Jennifer, and Deborah K. Boyd and her husband Milton; four grandchildren William, Mabel, Jake and Tyler; two brothers Tom and Hugh and sister Jeannette. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Evelyn.

William honorably served in United States Navy for 4 years and graduated from the University of Maryland. He worked as a Detective Patrolman for Baltimore City Police and later at Constellation Energy in Maryland for 30 years, retiring in 2011.

William loved to play golf. He was an active member of Southern Maryland's Optimist Club and an active participant in the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland. He was a member of the Alcoholics Anonymous community; positively inspiring many individuals along their journey with uplifting encouragements and support, leaving a lasting impact. He will be remembered by all those who knew him.

All services are private at the convenience of the family.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
