William H. Ayers Sr.
William H. Ayers, Sr.

Hellam - William H. "Bill" Ayers, Sr., 86, entered into rest on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Florene M. (Gemmill) Ayers for 57 years.

Bill was born July 9, 1934 in York. The son of the late Oscar and Sadie (Campbell) Ayers. He worked as a roofer for Ream Roofing for 53 years.

Including his wife Florene, Bill is also survived by four children: Linda Ayers of York, Diane Berry of Hellam, William H. Ayers, Jr. of Wrightsville, Lee Ness, Sr. of York, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren, three siblings: Donald Ayers, James Miller and Mary Fleming, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Bonnie Preston and two brothers and a sister.

A graveside service will be Friday October 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Rose Cemetery 1502 Mt. Rose Ave. York with the Rev. Judy Sawmiller officiating. Those attending should meet at the gate of the cemetery at 12:45 pm. Friday. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Hospice and Community Care 885 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society Central Pennsylvania Chapter, 101 Erford Rd. Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
