1/1
William H. Bupp Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Bupp, Jr.

Seven Valleys - William H. Bupp, Jr. 70, of Seven Valleys, died July 30, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Brenda (Smith) Bupp.

Born October 4, 1949 in York, he was a son of the late Thelma J. (Kessler) and William H. Bupp Sr.

He graduated from Spring Grove High School and retired from Johnson Controls in York, where he worked for over 35 years.

Bill was a member of the Prince Athletic Association, the Viking Athletic Association, Ninth Ward Republican Club, West York VFW Post 8951 and UAW Local 1872. He also liked to hunt, fish and loved Sprint Car Races.

He leaves three sons, Anthony J. Bupp of York, William H. Bupp III of Forest Hill MD, and Robert A. Bupp of Dover; two stepsons, Scott and Tim McClintock; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with a time of sharing memories being held at 11 AM. The family request that you dress casual. Please remember that masks and social distancing are required and limiting the number of persons inside the funeral home at a given time is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Racing Club, (mark for Injured Drivers Fund) 568 Yale Street, York, PA 17403.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved