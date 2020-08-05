William H. Bupp, Jr.
Seven Valleys - William H. Bupp, Jr. 70, of Seven Valleys, died July 30, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Brenda (Smith) Bupp.
Born October 4, 1949 in York, he was a son of the late Thelma J. (Kessler) and William H. Bupp Sr.
He graduated from Spring Grove High School and retired from Johnson Controls in York, where he worked for over 35 years.
Bill was a member of the Prince Athletic Association, the Viking Athletic Association, Ninth Ward Republican Club, West York VFW Post 8951 and UAW Local 1872. He also liked to hunt, fish and loved Sprint Car Races.
He leaves three sons, Anthony J. Bupp of York, William H. Bupp III of Forest Hill MD, and Robert A. Bupp of Dover; two stepsons, Scott and Tim McClintock; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with a time of sharing memories being held at 11 AM. The family request that you dress casual. Please remember that masks and social distancing are required and limiting the number of persons inside the funeral home at a given time is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Racing Club, (mark for Injured Drivers Fund) 568 Yale Street, York, PA 17403.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com