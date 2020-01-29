|
|
William H. "Bill" Gilgore
York - William H. "Bill" Gilgore, 80, of York, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at York Wellspan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Blanch C. (Farrell) Gilgore. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Brenner) Gilgore with whom he celebrated a wonderful 63 years of marriage.
Bill worked as a design engineer and NC programmer for over 24 years at the Habot Steel Co. in York, before retiring in 2014.
He had a huge interest in motorcycles and owned a 1966 BMW motorcycle that he took pride in taking care of. Bill was a positive person and had a great sense of humor. Faith was important to him and he was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Hellam.
Bill enjoyed watching movies and adored his pets. Above all he was a family man who loved spending time with his family and especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Mary Ann, he is survived by his son, William H. Gilgore, Jr., husband of Shelley of York, daughter, Lisa G., wife of Joseph P. Kury of Wrightsville; four grandchildren, Monica L., wife of J.P. Gingrow of York, Shawn M., husband of Megan V. Gilgore of York, Tessa J., wife of Brent M. Wheeler of York, Kacie N. Gilgore of Red Lion; five great-grandchildren, Lydia M. Gingrow, Ada K. Gingrow, Nolan P. Wheeler, Emmett P. Wheeler and Elisa N. Gilgore; brother, J. Kenneth Gilgore of Denton, TX, two sisters, Charlene M. Cerasa of Doylestown and Barbara Houck of York. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles W. Gilgore.
Funeral Services for Bill will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 126 E. Market St, Hallam, PA 17406 or Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Charles F. Snyder Jr.
Funeral Home & Crematory
717-560-5100
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020