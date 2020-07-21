William H. Hamilton
Millsboro - William H. Hamilton, age 88, of Millsboro, DE formerly of York, PA entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Inpatient at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.
Bill was born in York, PA on December 21, 1931 son of the late Paul Hamilton, Sr. and the late Susan (Witman) Hamilton. He graduated from William Penn High School in York, PA and then honorably served his country in the United States Navy until 1954 and The Navy Reserve until 1966.
Bill retried as a foreman for Harley Davidson in York, PA after 26 years of service. In the mid 50's to early 60's he was the owner and mechanic of the stock car, 1080, considered to be the most potent modified stock car to hit the local circuit. Johnny Mackison as its driver, Hamilton's No.1080 won scores of races and track championships. 1080 became the first stock car to ever top the 100-mile per hour barrier on Langhorne's old dirt track. In 1990 Bill was inducted into York County Racing Club's Hall of Fame as Past Owner/Mechanic inductee. He was a member of the Reading Stock Car Association. He was also a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in York, PA.
After retiring to Long Neck, DE 30 years ago, he continued to his other passion of fishing. He crafted his own Bill's Bucktails and handmade fishing rods. He was a master fisherman and his knowledge was often sought by others. He was the owner of a boat RYTEKA where he spent much time with his son-in-law, grandson and friends. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather that loved the simple things of life: fishing and racing.
In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor Shelley. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce E. (Hirt) Hamilton; a daughter, Gwendolyn Shelley and her husband, Eric of York, PA; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Mylin and her husband, Richard IV of York, PA and Ryan Sides of New York, NY and a brother, Paul Hamilton, Jr. and his wife, Kay of Maytown, PA.
A gathering will be held from 10-11 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where a celebration of his life will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bill's name to Trevor Shelley Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Panther Foundation, PO Box 3652, York, PA 17402.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com