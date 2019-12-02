|
William H. "Bill" Herring
New Oxford - William H. "Bill" Herring, 59, of New Oxford, PA died suddenly at his home on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Born Aug. 7, 1960 in Oakland, MD, he was the son of Mary Mae (Paugh) Herring, of York, PA, and the late Frank G. Herring.
Bill was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking, golfing and wood carving. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy on submarines and was a rescue swimmer. Bill was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and really enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his mother Mary, Bill is survived by his daughter, Corianne Herring of Hillsdale, MI; his soulmate, Ann Miller, with whom he resided; his sister, Judi Herring and her husband Bert of West Lafayette, Indiana and his sister Christy Durben Yeiser and her husband Dan of York, PA. Also surviving are four nieces and a nephew. Bill's son, Austin (Goose) Herring, died Dec. 1, 2002.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of William "Bill" Herring will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA where the family will receive friends again after 1:30pm, Thursday, with his brother-in-law, Rev. Dr. Daniel M. Yeiser officiating. The family will also receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8pm at the Wetzel Funeral Home.
For those desiring, the family welcomes stories and tidbits from you, to be sent to his daughter, Corianne Herring, 293 E. Bacon St., Hillsdale, MI 49242.
