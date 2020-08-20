1/
William H. Hess
1938 - 2020
William H. Hess

William H. Hess, 81, of Newberry Twp., York Haven, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at home following a brief battle with cancer.

He retired as a mechanic for Consolidated Freightways, Carlisle; had formerly played in various pool leagues in the area and was a member of Teamsters Local 776, Harrisburg. Bill loved his six cats and enjoyed feeding the backyard wildlife every single day!

Born on October 3, 1938, in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Alfred P., Sr. and Ida M. (Good) Hess. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters, Delores, Pete, Marjorie and Allen, and his beloved mother-in-law, Betty Jane Hoover.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Cathie E. (Hoover) Hess; a son, Richard W. Hess (Rachel Mann-Hess) of Burnside; two granddaughters, Keri Mann and Melissa Harrison (Tristen); two great grandchildren, Ayden Straubel and Katherine Harrison; brothers and sisters, Virginia Anderson of Northeast, Elaine Lippert of Georgetown, SC, Ronald Hess of Rochester, NY, Leslie B. Hess of Urbana, MO, and Karen Swalm of Greer, SC; many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice and Community Care, (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org) 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to S.P.C.A. of York Co., (www.ycspca.org) 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

To send messages of condolence to the family, please visit www. Parthemore.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
