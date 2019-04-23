Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church
2201 Church Rd.
York, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church
2201 Church Rd.
York, PA
William H. Holtzapple Jr. Obituary
William H. Holtzapple, Jr.

York - William H. Holtzapple, Jr., 86, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Rest Haven, York.

Mr. Holtzapple was born in York on Thursday, May 12, 1932, son of the late William H. and Rachel L. (Bupp) Holtzapple, Sr.

William was a member of Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church, York.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sadie E. Holtzapple and two brothers, Carl E. and James E. Holtzapple.

There will be a funeral service 11 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd., York. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Officiating will be his pastor, the Reverend Kathy Swords. Final resting place will be in Shiloh Union Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
