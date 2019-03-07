|
|
William H. Kline
Dallastown -
William H. Kline, 83, entered into rest on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown.
He was born April 29, 1935 in York. The son of the late Woodrow and Irene (Weiser) Kline.
William served in the US Marines during the Korean War. He retired from York Container Box Co., started working full time as a locker room attendant, and spent most of his life, starting at age 8, working part-time at the Outdoor Country Club caddying.
He was a member of the Hickory Heights Golf Course.
A viewing will be 9-10 am Saturday March 9, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York with full military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at 10 am with a funeral service to follow. The Rev. Barry Yingling will be officiating the services. Burial will be private in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
William is survived by three children: Randy Kline of Dallastown, Samuel Kline of York, Tracy Greenly of York; four grandchildren; a brother Michael Kline of Manchester.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Pennsylvania s Inc. 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019