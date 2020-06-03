William H. Mabrey
Glen Rock - William H. Mabrey, 48, of Glen Rock, died of natural causes on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at his home.
Following cremation, a visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock.
Bill was born in York on April 8, 1972 and is the son of William H. Gross Jr. of Manchester, PA and Cynthia L. Mabrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327, to help defray funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.