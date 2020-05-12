|
|
William H. Smallwood
York - William H. Smallwood, age 82, of York, died at 10:09 PM, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Delores M. (Jackson) Smallwood.
Born December 1, 1937, in Ahoskie, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Willie and Serena (Outlaw) Smallwood. He was a veteran of the US Army and had retired from the York City Police Department as a Detective, and from the York County Sheriff Department. He was an active member the Fraternal Order of Police and Bethel A.M.E. Church where he was a trustee, finance committee chair person, usher and sang on the male chorus. He enjoyed completing crossword puzzles in The New York Times, riding his bike, and collecting trucks, and was also an avid Penn State and Ravens fan.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Smallwood is survived by two sons, William R. Smallwood and Dennis J. Washington, and his wife Patricia Beattie Washington, all of York; a daughter, Denise M. McMillion, and her husband Pierre McMillion, Sr., of York; eight grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Ruth Spells; a brother, James Smallwood, and his wife Marinette Smallwood; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers; and ten sisters.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 356 West Princess Street, York, with his Pastor, Rev. Dr. Katherine Rose, officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020