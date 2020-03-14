|
|
William H. Wisman, Jr.
Thomasville - William H. "Bill" Wisman, Jr., 82, entered into rest Thursday March 12, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Nancy E. (Kline) Wisman for 43 years.
Viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St., and 2-3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 3 p.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Full Military Rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at the church, following the mass. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Mr. Wisman was born July 5, 1937 in York, a son of the late William H., Sr., and Marie C. (Connolly) Wisman.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Lynch, husband Jeremy and their children Rachael, Riley, and Jack; his son William R. "Billy" Wisman; and daughter Theresa Adams, husband Nick and her children Cory, Jeremy, Megan, two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Rachael and brothers James Wisman, Harry Wisman, and Bernard Wisman.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of York Catholic High School and attended Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and York College. He was a veteran of the US Army. Recently, Bill worked as a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway. Prior to working in real estate, he held several human resource management positions at Maple Press, Donn Corporation and ACCO. Bill served on the board of directors of many HR organizations, was active in the Knights of Columbus and various charities. He was a life member of the NRA, a charter/life member of the Thirteenth Ward Political Club, a member of Realtors Association of York & Adams County, and the National Association of Realtors. Bill was a life-long sports fan and played and coached for a number of baseball, softball, basketball and bowling teams. He was an avid hunter and couldn't wait to get to the mountains. Bill served as a Deputy Wildlife Conservation Officer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 27 years. Despite having many interests, his first love was that of his family, and he couldn't get enough of his grandchildren.
Bill's favorite saying was "I would gladly give my life for my Family, my Faith, or my Country".
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice & Community Care or the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020