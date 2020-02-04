Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hardy Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hardy Jr. Obituary
William Hardy, Jr.

Hanover - William Hardy, Jr., 57, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at York Hospital from an unexpected illness.

William was born on March 14, 1962, the son of late Helen Hardy and William Hardy, Sr. He attended New Oxford High School.

Surviving are his wife Tammy (Krone) Hardy, daughter Crystal; 3 grandchildren; 3 step-children, and 7 step grandchildren. William leaves behind his siblings - sisters Deb Leedy of Virginia Beach, VA; Mary Smith of Ranson, WV; Cathy Talerico of Hanover; Brenda Torres of Florida; Lesa Hardy of Ortanna, PA; brothers Wayne Hardy of Littlestown, PA, Kevin Hardy of Hanover; Joe Hardy of Cape Coral, FL. William was the uncle of 15 and the great uncle of more than 22.

Following his cremation by Cremation Society of PA, a memorial service will be held for family and friends at a future date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -