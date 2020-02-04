|
|
William Hardy, Jr.
Hanover - William Hardy, Jr., 57, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at York Hospital from an unexpected illness.
William was born on March 14, 1962, the son of late Helen Hardy and William Hardy, Sr. He attended New Oxford High School.
Surviving are his wife Tammy (Krone) Hardy, daughter Crystal; 3 grandchildren; 3 step-children, and 7 step grandchildren. William leaves behind his siblings - sisters Deb Leedy of Virginia Beach, VA; Mary Smith of Ranson, WV; Cathy Talerico of Hanover; Brenda Torres of Florida; Lesa Hardy of Ortanna, PA; brothers Wayne Hardy of Littlestown, PA, Kevin Hardy of Hanover; Joe Hardy of Cape Coral, FL. William was the uncle of 15 and the great uncle of more than 22.
Following his cremation by Cremation Society of PA, a memorial service will be held for family and friends at a future date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020