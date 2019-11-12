Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Resources
William Heltzel Obituary
William Heltzel

West York - William RW Heltzel, Sr. (Bill) 81 of West York passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of late Barbara (Smith) Heltzel, of 60 years.

William was born June 2 1938 in South Carolina. He's the son of the late William W. Heltzel and the late Loretta Arnold.

He retired from Caterpillar as a time keeper.

William was a local baseball player and coach and a bowler, hunter, and helped his son and grandson with a 358 spirit car.

William is survived by 2 daughters: Pamela Lehr and husband Greg, and Sherry Emenheiser and husband Richard; a son William RW Heltzel, Jr.; and companion Penny King, all of York. 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. 4 sisters Sandy, Pat, Brenda, and Trudy and 3 brothers Herb, Jere, and Eddie.

The viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday November, 14 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 2114 W. Market St., followed by a service with Pastor Darryl Doleman, Sr.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
