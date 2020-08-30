1/1
William Hoskin
1938 - 2020
William Hoskin

York - William "River Bill" Hoskin, 82, died August 27, 2020 in York.

He was born March 6, 1938 in York to the late Edward and Charlotte (Lease) Hoskin.

Bill served in the U.S. Army and retired from ACCO of York. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Sprenkle, and her life partner, Sandi Brown of York; sister Norma Eckard of Seven Valleys; sister Shirley Rayburn of Hellam; brother Glen Hoskin of York Haven; and many nieces and nephews.

The burial will be a private Celebration of Life with family and friends in Cross Fork PA, Bill's home for many years.

Everyone who knew Bill had the opportunity to witness his tender love for all animals. It gave him great joy to call the deer in from the woods and feed them each day, and the many stray cats who knew of his kind heart.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tail to Tell Puppy Mill Rescue. Donation information can be found @ atailtotell.com








Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 30, 2020.
