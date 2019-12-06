|
William "Bill" Howard Kast
Lakewood, CO - William "Bill" Howard Kast, 73 of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home. Bill was born May 26, 1946 in Niagara Falls, NY to Casper and Eleanor Kast. He earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University and a Master's of Business Administration from Western Michigan University. Bill was a former hospital administrator in Michigan and Pennsylvania. After settling in Colorado to be close with family, he worked a number of years at Childrens' Hospital Colorado.
Professionally, he was recognized for maintaining his sense of humor despite all adversity and offered endless gratitude by those who worked with him. Bill's greatest achievement was overseeing the development of the Apple Hill Medical Center in York, PA, consistently noted as one of the most highly utilized outpatient surgery facilities in Pennsylvania.
Bill has deep roots in Michigan and spent countless hours on Mullett Lake boating and spending time with his family, parents and extended family. When younger he would spend summers at Niagara Falls visiting his grandparents. He was an avid Michigan fan (Go Big Blue!), and enjoyed watching and talking about "The Big House."
As a father, Bill introduced the outdoors to his two sons through his active role in scouting, including trips to Philmont, NM and Canada. He was awarded the Order of the Arrow demonstrating his commitment to the Scouts and his support for his sons. Bill loved showing and vocalizing his support in ways such as leading swim team cheers on deck. As a grandfather, Bill was beloved by his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards, board games, reading, and joking around with them.
Bill loved good laughs and time with family. He filled his days with collecting coins, cooking and spending time with grandchildren. He was always up for an adventure - whether taking car rides to the mountains to see the aspens changing color or heading to Australia. He found great joy in exploring new places and meeting new people.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Steven and Holly Kast and their children Jacob and Hadley; son and daughter-in-law David and Kelly Kast and their children Wyatt and Nolan; his sister and her husband Mary Ellen and Tom Ladd of Indianapolis; his sister-in-law Cheryl Kast of Evansville; his former wife Cece Klos and many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, David, and his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Olinger Crown Hill.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019