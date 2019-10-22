|
|
William I. Shaffer, Jr.
York - William I. Shaffer, Jr., 74, of York died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at York Hospital. Born November 29, 1944 in York, he was the son of the late William I. and Laura (Keasey) Shaffer.
He was a 1962 graduate of Northeastern Senior High School. Bill began working with the York Casket Company which eventually became Matthews Casket Company. He was with the company through the different mergers for 45 years. He retired from Matthews as their Product Manager. Bill was also the former owner of Collectibles Connection at Morningstar Market Place. He taught music and was a member of the band, Mirage.
He is survived by his son, Troy and his wife, Susan Shaffer of York, his sister-in-law, Janet Shaffer of York and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his 5 sisters and his brother.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA), 1707 North Randall Road, Suite 200, Elgin, IL 60123.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019