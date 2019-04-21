Services
William J. Chambers


York - William "Willie" Chambers, 74, of York, passed away April 17, 2019. Born on August 15, 1944 in York, Pa, he was the son of the late Victor Seitz and Grace (Chambers) Mears.

Willie was employed at ACCO, where he worked for 34 years. His number one passion was hunting. He enjoyed watching wrestling and was an avid matchbox car collector.

Willie was a loved and honorary member of the Robinson family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his longtime companion and best friend, Barb Robinson; two nephews, Troy Robinson and Michael Robinson III; niece, Cindy Wantz and husband Woody; life long friends, Joe Robinson and Emroy Robinson; and a host of friends.

Services will be private. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
