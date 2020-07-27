1/1
William J. Ehrhart
William J. Ehrhart

New Freedom - William J. Ehrhart, 96, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Emma Florence (Bankert) Ehrhart who passed away in 2001.

Born in Shrewsbury Twp., PA he was a son of the late Samuel E. and Elda (Walker) Ehrhart. William worked as a laborer with the former Glen Traditional in Glen Rock and he was a truck driver with the former Charles G. Summers, Jr. Inc. in New Freedom. He enjoyed and spent most of his time farming for Alvin Shaub, mowing grass and tending to his own garden at his home. William was a former member of Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church in Glen Rock.

He is survived by his four children Henry W. Ehrhart and wife Pauline of Glen Rock, Catharine M. Joines and husband Kenneth of Felton, Clarence S. Ehrhart and wife Beverly of Glen Rock and Margaret L. Joines of York; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; one sister Larue Markle. William was preceded in death by two brothers Harold Ehrhart and Clyde Ehrhart, Sr.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00PM from Bethlehem Steltz Cemetery, 5890 Steltz Rd., Glen Rock with Rev. John C. Dorr, Jr. officiating. Those wishing to attend the service the family requests that you dress casual.

Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing for everyone's continued health.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402 in his memory.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
