William J. Fischer
Felton - Warren James Fischer, Sr., 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Glenwood, Washington with family at his side. He was the husband of the love of his life, his 'sweet Bonnie' Jean (Deitz) Fischer. They were married on November 28, 1964 at EUB in Red Lion, now known at St. Paul's Methodist Church.
Born on June 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of the late Abbey and Josephine Fischer. He proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Missouri from 1950-1953. He worked as a shoe shiner on 'his corner,' starting at about 7 years old for a nickel a shine. He also worked at Buck Foundry, Bonton Foods and was known as the "spaghetti bender" for his Italian heritage. He was a Union Representative and a supervisor.
Warren was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. His wishes were to have memorial contributions sent to the church's Bible Assembly, 48 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Brogue, PA 17309. His favorite scripture verse was Romans 10:9. A common saying of his was, "When you don't know what to do about it, pray about it."
Warren is survived by a son, Warren James Fischer, Jr. and sister, Carolyn Nepa of Florida. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Emilia Jean Fischer and sister, Madeline Hendershot.
A Service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Chris Starr. A Viewing will be from 1:30-2 PM, at the church. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.