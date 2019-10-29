|
William J. Hivner
Columbia - William J. Hivner, 64, died on Sunday, October 26, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy.
Services for Mr. Hivner are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on July 30, 1955 in Columbia, he was a son of the late Jennings L. and Joanne R. (Jones) Hivner. William was a laborer at Anvil International.
Mr. Hivner was a big fan of Billy Graham and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.
William is survived by two brothers, Timothy Hivner of Columbia and Michael Hivner of East Prospect; two sisters, Deborah Hivner of York and Karen Krueger of Wrightsville; and two nieces, Ashely Krueger and Nicole Krueger.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mt. Joy, PA 17752.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019