Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hivner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Hivner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Hivner Obituary
William J. Hivner

Columbia - William J. Hivner, 64, died on Sunday, October 26, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy.

Services for Mr. Hivner are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on July 30, 1955 in Columbia, he was a son of the late Jennings L. and Joanne R. (Jones) Hivner. William was a laborer at Anvil International.

Mr. Hivner was a big fan of Billy Graham and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

William is survived by two brothers, Timothy Hivner of Columbia and Michael Hivner of East Prospect; two sisters, Deborah Hivner of York and Karen Krueger of Wrightsville; and two nieces, Ashely Krueger and Nicole Krueger.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mt. Joy, PA 17752.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now