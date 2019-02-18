Services
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
519 Walnut St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-2370
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Radziewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Radziewicz Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. Radziewicz Sr. Obituary
William J. Radziewicz, Sr.

Columbia - William J. Radziewicz, Sr., 70, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at York Hospital. Born in Shamokin, PA he was the son of the late Stanley and Regina Dermont Radziewicz. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from McCrory Stores where he was employed as a construction supervisor.

Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 469, Wrightsville; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5752, Mount Joy; Red Rose Memorial Post 2435, VFW, Columbia; Catholic War Veterans Post 1306, Columbia; Foresters of America, Columbia; Wrightsville Social Club and the Seagraves Social Club.

He is survived by his children, Melissa, wife of Jonathan Kline; William J. Radziewicz, Jr.; MSgt Stephen, husband of Rebecca Radziewicz; eight grandchildren and five brothers and sisters.

A full military graveside service will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.