William J. Radziewicz, Sr.
Columbia - William J. Radziewicz, Sr., 70, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at York Hospital. Born in Shamokin, PA he was the son of the late Stanley and Regina Dermont Radziewicz. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from McCrory Stores where he was employed as a construction supervisor.
Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 469, Wrightsville; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5752, Mount Joy; Red Rose Memorial Post 2435, VFW, Columbia; Catholic War Veterans Post 1306, Columbia; Foresters of America, Columbia; Wrightsville Social Club and the Seagraves Social Club.
He is survived by his children, Melissa, wife of Jonathan Kline; William J. Radziewicz, Jr.; MSgt Stephen, husband of Rebecca Radziewicz; eight grandchildren and five brothers and sisters.
A full military graveside service will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019