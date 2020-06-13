William J Roberts, Jr.
Dover - William J. Roberts, Jr. (73), of Dover, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Snyder Memorial Health Care Center, Marienville, PA, after a long struggle with Huntington's Disease. He was the son of the late William J. Roberts, Sr. and the late Helen (Maday) Roberts of Nanticoke, PA. He is survived by his children, Jason C. Roberts and Erin E. Roberts, both of Missoula, Montana. He is also survived by Jeanne L. Acri, his life partner of 34 years, and her sons, Jamie Wycko (Dover), Jarrod Wycko and his wife, Michelle, and their son Ethan (Elizabethtown), and Julian Wycko (York), and his sweet family dog, Hadley.
Bill was predeceased by his step-mother, Jane (Darrow) Roberts, and Julian's wife, Summer Hill.
Born in Nanticoke, PA, on Nov. 30, 1946, Bill graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1962, and Bloomsburg State College (now Bloomsburg University) in 1964. He taught Social Studies at what was Central York Junior High School and at Central York Senior High School, retiring after 30 years. He was a member of his local, state, and national unions--CYEA, PSEA, and NEA.
Bill reveled in the outdoors, and camped in, hiked, and back-packed parts of the local Appalachian Trail and other hiking trails in the West. Fond of traveling, Bill visited numerous historic and leisure sites in the United States. Through the years, Bill had many pets whom he loved, including Thatcher, a family cat, and Heidi, his German Shepherd. He vacationed yearly at the beach and spent many relaxing summers in North Myrtle Beach, SC, reading, walking Hadley along the shoreline, and napping in the sunshine.
Bill was an avid reader who loved mysteries, historical non-fiction, and military history periodicals. Wherever he was, he always had a book, magazine, or newspaper with him. Before his debilitating disease devastated his mind and body, he laughed easily and loudly, told long-winded stories enthusiastically, enjoyed watching grade "B" science fiction movies, and intently followed the national news of the day. He was a caring, generous, intelligent man who thoroughly enjoyed the company of others.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be contributed to the Huntingdon's Disease Society of America (hdsa.org) or, in this time of need, to the York County Food Bank (yorkfoodbank.org).
