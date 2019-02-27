William J. Shaffer



Newberry Twp - William J. Shaffer, age 83, of Newberry Township, Dover, died at 5:12 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Donna J. (Buss) Shaffer.



Born April 26, 1935 in York Haven, he was one of eight children of the late Harold L. and Mildred E. (Knezic) Shaffer. Mr. Shaffer retired from Stone Container in York and had previously worked at International Paper Company in York Haven. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Etters, and was a great gardener and an all around outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and duck hunting.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Shaffer is survived by two daughters, Becky E. Hickok, and her husband Troy of York Haven, and Amy S. Gagas, and her husband Thanasi of Upper Darby; three grandchildren, Alyse Koehne, Maria Gagas, and Andreas Gagas; and a great granddaughter, Julia Koehne.



Funeral services are scheduled for 12:30 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 470 Yocumtown Road, Etters, with his Pastor, the Rev. Abby Leese officiating. Visitation will be 12-12:30 PM. Burial will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 470 Yocumtown Road, Etters, PA 17319.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019