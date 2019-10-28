|
William J. Shanahan
York - On Saturday, October 26, 2019, William Joseph Shanahan, 84, passed away at Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Joan I. (Garver) Shanahan for 56 years.
He was born on July 4, 1935 in Halethorpe, MD to the late Mildred D. (Shewell) and John E. Shanahan
William was an airplane mechanic in the US Navy for 20 years before retiring. Before and after his military career, he was an auto mechanic. He had also been a student and instructor at Lincoln Technical Institute. He enjoyed genealogy and tracing his ancestry, so much that he and his wife Joan took a trip to Ireland to do research.
William is survived by his wife Joan; two sons, David Shanahan and wife Doris, and Larry Shanahan and wife Susan; one brother, Butch Shanahan and wife Diane. He was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Shanahan; and a cousin, Joan Schulz.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 1pm until a funeral service begins at 3pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. Rev. Steven A. Schmuck will officiate. Interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap Veterans Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019