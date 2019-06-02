|
William J. "Bill" Thompson, Jr.
- - William J. "Bill" Thompson, Jr. died peacefully at his home May 29, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimers. A private service with the family will be held at a later date.
He was born March 6, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY to the late William J. Thompson, Sr. and Alice Armstrong Thompson. Bill grew up in Brooklyn, and enjoyed attending Yankees and Dodgers games. Bill served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. When he returned from the war he graduated from Fordham University and worked for Merrill Lynch for over 25 years until his retirement.
As a child Bill enjoyed going to the movies with his special grandmother, Frances Armstrong, and enjoyed childhood summers in Connecticut with his beloved cousins, Bobby and Sissy. Bill enjoyed reading, walking and volunteering with many organizations. He loved meeting new people, sharing a compliment to brighten their day and joking around. Bill was a wonderful husband and father.
Bill was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Charlotte Hamje Thompson.
Those left to cherish his memory are; his wife, Susan Thomas Thompson; his children, Kathy Silvin and Pete, Nancy Chase and John, Carol Brenneman and Denny, Susan Kelly and Dave, and Robert Thompson and Cynthia; stepson, Josh Dubbs and Will; grandchildren, Dawn Silvin, Paul Silvin, Jennifer Silvin, James Chestnut, Eric Chestnut, Cheney Thompson, and Reese Thompson; and many extended family and friends.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019