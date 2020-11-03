William J. WaltersSpringettsbury Twp - William J. "Bill" Walters passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home.He was born on October 4, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY and was the son of the late William and Anna (Maloney) Walters. Bill was the devoted husband of Mary (Erwin) Walters for over 64 years. Their story began in their beloved Brooklyn. In 1964 they relocated to York, which they quickly adopted as their new home and made many lifetime friends in Penn Oaks and throughout York County. They also spent the last 24 winters in Cape Coral, FL and added many "snowbirds" to their list of friends.He graduated from Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn and attended the York campus of Penn State University. In 1949 he enlisted in the US Naval Reserve and volunteered for active service during the Korean War serving on the heavy gun cruiser USS Newport News and the last of the great battleships, the USS Missouri. Bill was Manager of Office Services at AMF/Harley Davidson for over 31 years. He was elected Register of Wills in 1983 and subsequently reelected to serve three more terms. He served as President of the Registers of Wills and Clerks of Orphans' Court Association of Pennsylvania in 1994. Bill also served his community in the following roles: Springettsbury Township Supervisor, York County Juvenile Detention Home Advisory Board, Community Representative for United Way of York, Chamber of Commerce Public Safety Committee, Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, York County DUI System of Service Advisory Council, RITC of York Board of Directors, York County Library System Board of Directors, Leadership York Board of Directors, Past President of the York County Association of Townships of the Second Class and Republican Committeeman for Springettsbury Township. Bill was honored as the York Area Chamber of Commerce Elected Official of the Year in 1986/1987, Downtown Citizen of the Month by Main Street York in March 1989, York Spanish-American Center Outstanding Elected Official of the Year in 1993 and Grand Marshall of the York St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1998. His love of politics afforded him the chance to meet multiple Presidents, including an encounter with the late President Gerald Ford in the men's room at a York College event.Bill was a member of the VFW, the Hawks Gunning Club, the Victory Athletic Association and was an honorary life member of Springetts Fire Company. Bill was also a member of the USS Missouri Association, Knights of Columbus PA Council #6353 and the Republican Club of York County. Bill served as an Usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York for over 50 years.Friends and acquaintances will fondly remember Bill for his sense of humor, ability to make people laugh and his extensive swimsuit collection.Bill had a great love for his family. In addition to his loving wife, Mary, he is also survived by a daughter, Margaret Ihli and her husband John of Palmyra, PA, three sons, William P. Walters and his wife Susan of York, Michael Walters and his wife Donna of Boulder, CO and Brian Walters of St. Petersburg, FL along with seven grandchildren; Adam (Sabrina) and Mark (Aubrey) Walters, Alec and Lucy Walters, Carl, Eric and Cameron Ihli, and four great-grandchildren; Liam, Kellen, Abel and Brynlee. He is also survived by a brother, Patrick Walters of Pembroke Pines, FL and a sister, Rita Centoducati and her husband Santos of The Villages, FL. He was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Walters and his sister Florence Ciesinski.A viewing will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm on Friday, November 6 at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10 am at the Church with a viewing one hour prior to the service. All in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to White Rose Memorial Hospice, Home Instead and Guiding Hands for the care provided in Bill's final months.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church or St Jude Children's Hospital.