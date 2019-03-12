|
William James Gauntlett, Jr.
York - William 'Bill' James Gauntlett, Jr., 67, died Friday, March 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on March 3, 1952, he was the son of Jeannette (Zielasko) and the late William J. Gauntlett, Sr. He leaves behind a brother, David Gauntlett and a sister, Carolyn Havekotte and husband, Tom. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019