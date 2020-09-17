William James KriskieYork - William J. Kriskie, 57, passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020 at home. William was born on March 8, 1963 in York. He was the son of the late George J. and Faith D. (Harris) Kriskie. William worked as a general laborer, and he attended Manchester Assembly of God church.William was a devoted and loving father and grandfather to his four children: Erika Kriskie, Stephanie Kriskie, Alex Kriskie, Rachel Kriskie, and granddaughter Sage Kriskie. He was dearly loved by his six siblings: Michael Kriskie and wife Carol, Cheryl Kinard and husband Roy, Judy Leisenring and husband Roy Garner Pool, David Kriskie, George Kriskie, Jr. and wife Tammy, and Mary Cortes, and was a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. William enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, reading, outdoor activities, and a fan of the Oakland Raiders, he enjoyed watching football. A kindhearted and true friend to so many, William brought a smile to all those around him. Deeply loved by his family and friends, William will be greatly missed.A viewing will be held at 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, located at 2114 West Market Street, York, PA, with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 pm. The Rev. Thomas Gilman will be officiating the services. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.