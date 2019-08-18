Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2935 Kingston Road
York, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2935 Kingston Road
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Poff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph "Bill" Poff


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph "Bill" Poff Obituary
William Joseph "Bill" Poff

East Prospect, PA - William Joseph "Bill" Poff, 57, of East Prospect, PA, died at York Hospital on August 16, 2019. He was the companion of Michele M. Tassia.

Born August 14, 1962 in Mechanicsburg, PA, he was the son of Bobby L. Poff of York and the late Maureen Conwell.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed as a delivery driver for Schaefer Wholesale Florist for over 25 years.

In addition to his companion and his father, Bill is survived by three sons, William J. "BJ" Poff, II and his wife Carrie of York, Jared C. Poff and his wife Kendra of Mechanicsburg, PA and Ryan J. Poff and his wife Meghan of York; a daughter, Tana D. Poff of York, five grandchildren, two sisters, Deborah Reever and Maureen Ferguson and a brother, Thomas Poff, all of York. Bill was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Faith Peikari.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, PA with Father Stephen Fernandes officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Graveside Military Rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA and on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-851.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now