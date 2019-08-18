|
William Joseph "Bill" Poff
East Prospect, PA - William Joseph "Bill" Poff, 57, of East Prospect, PA, died at York Hospital on August 16, 2019. He was the companion of Michele M. Tassia.
Born August 14, 1962 in Mechanicsburg, PA, he was the son of Bobby L. Poff of York and the late Maureen Conwell.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed as a delivery driver for Schaefer Wholesale Florist for over 25 years.
In addition to his companion and his father, Bill is survived by three sons, William J. "BJ" Poff, II and his wife Carrie of York, Jared C. Poff and his wife Kendra of Mechanicsburg, PA and Ryan J. Poff and his wife Meghan of York; a daughter, Tana D. Poff of York, five grandchildren, two sisters, Deborah Reever and Maureen Ferguson and a brother, Thomas Poff, all of York. Bill was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Faith Peikari.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, PA with Father Stephen Fernandes officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Graveside Military Rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA and on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-851.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019