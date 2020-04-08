|
|
William K. Baublitz, Jr.
Etters - William K. Baublitz, Jr., 35, entered into rest on April 4, 2020. Born on June 5, 1984, he was the son of Debra (Brenneman) and William Baublitz.
Billy achieved his dream of becoming a personal trainer in CA. He was previously employed by the Camp Transformation Center in CA. "His light was one of a kind." The energy and passion that Billy carried was rare. Being alone was not an option in Billy's presence, he touched many lives with his smile, laughter, and huge heart. Fondly known as "Willy TC", his presence will be deeply missed by family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory, grandparents, Joan Brenneman, Donna Miller, William S. Baublitz, nephew Landen and host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth Brenneman, Doris Baublitz, and brother, Dustin Baublitz. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
"THE SKY'S THE LIMIT"
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020