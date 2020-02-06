|
|
WILLIAM KILGORE
Airville - WILLIAM THOMAS KILGORE, 79 of Airville, PA died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in York Hospital. Married on October 6, 1962, he was the beloved husband for 57 years of Daune Louise (Dellinger) Kilgore.
A son of the late Emory M. and Mabelle (Jenness) Kilgore, Bill was born on May 1, 1940 and spent nearly his entire lifetime in the same home on McCalls Ferry Road; the same road on which many of his Kilgore Family members reside. On the home property is his garage known as "Bill's Shop" where he worked as a mechanic. At "The Shop" the doors were, and will always continue to be, open for friends and family to gather. Bill was a lifelong farmer and taught the love of agriculture to his daughters and their families as well. He was a former member of the Farmland Preservation Board and the Lower Chanceford Township Planning Commission.
Bill was a member of Friendship Lodge #663 F. & A. M. of Fawn Grove, PA; the Zembo Shrine and a 32nd Degree Master Mason of Harrisburg, PA. Bill was a lifetime member serving over 60 years with the Airville V.F.C. where he had served as president, vice-president and director; he also served with the York County Fire Police. Bill was a lifetime member of Chanceford Presbyterian Church in Airville, PA. Bill enjoyed the simple things in his home life. He was an avid bird lover, especially of Martins, and will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. His family commented that his garage will never be the same without him, and he will live in their hearts forever.
In addition to his wife, he was blessed to be surrounded by all of his family who live in the same small town. two daughters-Kelly Miller and her husband, Ronnie; Lisa Knight and her husband, James; a brother, Eugene Kilgore and his wife, Doris; four grandchildren-Josh Miller and his wife, Leah; Kyle Miller and his wife, Brooke; Kelsey Knight and her fiancé, Kevin Kriner; Carrie Knight and her friend, Tristan Deyhoff; three great granddaughters-Bristol, Kasen and Reese Miller, as well as nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Airville V.F.C. Fire Hall, 3576 Delta Road, Airville, PA 17302 with a visitation from 9-11 a.m. followed immediately by the Celebration of Life service. His cousin, Pastor Lanny D. Kilgore, will officiate. Following the service, everyone is invited to stay for a time of fellowship and refreshments. His family would encourage everyone to dress casually just as Bill would have dressed. The Kilgore Family would appreciate memorial contributions to:The Airville VFC at the above address or Patchwork Heart Foundation, LLC, 69 McCalls Ferry Rd., Airville, PA 17302 ( a foundation created to raise funding and awareness for CPR education and children with cardiac abnormalities) in honor of his great granddaughter, Bristol Miller. Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA has been entrusted with his arrangements.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020