William L. Fulton
Felton - William L. Fulton, 85, passed away at home on hospice care with his family at his side on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was the husband of Peggy Ann (Alloway) Fulton with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Born on the family farm near Stewartstown, PA he was the son of the late Malcolm and Almeda Louise (Anstine) Fulton. William was in the last graduating class of Stewartstown High School in 1952. He served in the Marine Corps for 5 years from 1952 until 1957 during the Korean Conflict era. He later joined the District of Columbia Police Force where he attained the rank of sergeant. He transferred to the United States Secret Service White House Uniformed Division serving under Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard M. Nixon and Gerald B. Ford from 1963 until his retirement in 1977.
He was a member of the US Secret Service Retired Association and the Association of Retired Police of the District of Columbia. He was a life member of the Stewart American Legion Post 455 and served as past Commander and Post Manager. He was also a life member of the Stewartstown VFW Post 7046.
In addition to his wife Peggy, he is survived by his four children Gregory W. Fulton, Lisa A. Fulton and partner William Verbrugge; Craig W. Fulton and Kevin L. Fulton and wife Cindy; five grandchildren Robert Streett III, Ashlee Lake, Ryan Fulton, Alexandra L. Fulton and Madison L. Fulton; three great-grandchildren Aiden Fulton, Autumn Lake and Hailey L. Streett; one sister Joyce L. Fulton and several nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by two brothers Walter and Gene Fulton.
Bill enjoyed traveling the USA, Canada and Mexico. He enjoyed reading, bird watching, camping and loved attending local auctions. In his late seventies he became a self taught computer user. He will be remembered by being a great provider for his family and a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and brother.
A viewing will be held on MONDAY, February 18, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown, PA. Casual dress as requested by the family. Graveside services will be held WEDNESDAY, February 20, 2019 at 2pm at Centre Presbyterian Cemetery, 83 New Park Rd., New Park, PA 17352 with military honors performed by the York County Veteran Honor Guard.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice & Community Care and Dr. R. Hal Baker and staff for all the great care William has received and all the support that has been provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604 in his memory.
When tomorrow starts without me don't think we are far apart, for every time you think of me, I am right there in your heart.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019