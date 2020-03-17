|
William L. Markel
West York Boro. - William L. Markel, age 89, of West York Borough, died at 8:14 AM Monday, March 16, 2020, at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Lois M. "Dolly" (Leppo) Markel.
Born February 24, 1931 in York, a son of the late Lester and Beatrice (Linton) Markel, he was a 1949 graduate of West York High School, and then served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was retired from York Shipley, where he worked as an electrician, specializing in equipment manufactured in metrics for shipment abroad. He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Trinity Road; West York VFW, Post #8951; and Shiloh American Legion, Post #791.
Mr. Markel is survived by his son, Mitchell S. Markel, and his wife Lori, of York; three grandchildren, Carley Giannini, and her husband Matt, Sean Markel, and his wife Lauren, and Connor Markel; and two great grandchildren, Victoria, and Gemma Giannini. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth L. Markel; and a sister, Joan G. Roche.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, March 20, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Paul W. Gausman, officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Saint Paul's Wolf's Church Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York PA 17408; or to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020