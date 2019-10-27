|
|
William Maughlin
YORK - William T. Maughlin, 79, of York Township, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. He was the husband of Thelma J. (Livingston) Maughlin. The couple celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on August 3, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York. Viewings will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and 9-10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. His pastor, The Reverend Paul Guiliano will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, with full military honors are being provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Maughlin was born in York on December 21, 1939, the son of the late W. Theodore and Marian I. (Platts) Maughlin. He retired from L & S Tool and Machine in Emigsville.
He was a member of Paradise Holtzschwamm ECC in Thomasville. He served as a volunteer firefighter since 1957 with Laurel-Rex Fire Company in York where he was also a member and served as secretary for 25 years. He was a member of Pleasureville American Legion, Post 799. He enjoyed camping, especially at Pinchot Park, working on his computer, was an avid photographer and loved his pet cats. He served in the US Army.
Mr. Maughlin, loved his children and grandchildren very much; he leaves two daughters, Melissa C. Brosend and her companion, Kevin Green of York, and Maxine Smith and her husband, Tony of McKnightstown; his son, William T. Maughlin,II and his companion, Kevin Brown of Baltimore; three grandchildren, DeeDee, Greta, and Caleb; his sister, Barbara Maughlin of Sun City, AZ; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael E. Maughlin; his brother, Roy Maughlin, and his sister, Donna Beck.
Memorial contributions may be made to City of York (Laurel) Fire Department, 49-51 S. Duke Street, York, PA 17401or SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019