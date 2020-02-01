|
Dr. William R. Baker
New Oxford - Dr. William R. Baker, 93, of New Oxford and formerly of York died January 29, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary E. (Baker) Baker. Dr. and Mrs. Baker were married for 61 years prior to her death on August 4, 2012.
Born November 11, 1926 in Parsons, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Frank Elwood and Mabel Ridgway Baker.
Bill was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army Air Force. He received the Army Commendation Medal.
Dr. Baker was a Doctor of Chiropractic for 36 years. He retired in 1989. He was a pioneer in Chiropractic's and very devoted and caring with his patients.
Bill was a 1944 graduate of Glen-Nor High School, Glenolden, PA, 1951 graduate of Lincoln Chiropractic College, Indianapolis, IN, and attended York Junior College. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Historic York Inc., York County Heritage Trust, Country Club of York, American Chiropractic Association, and the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Society. He was Past President and member of the Rotary Club of York. Bill was a also a member of the Zeredatha-White Rose Lodge No. 451, F&AM (formerly the White Rose Lodge No. 15, F&AM), Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Temple, York County Shrine Club, and the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a life member of the York County Agricultural Society (York Fair). He served on the York City Planning Committee and was co-chairman of the 225th anniversary of York. Bill was a volunteer of the Salvation Army of York.
Bill was very charming and took pride in being a sharp dressed man. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was the apple of his eye. He was known by his signature bow tie. He was very competitive and loved to play cards, croquet, bridge, wiffle ball, and bocce ball. He was an avid cartoonist, watercolor painter and gardener. Bill enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, and a good joke. He played the organ and could whistle a tune with the best of them. He was the ultimate Penn State Fan!!
He is survived by his two daughters, Katharine Baker Pilarski and her husband, Mark Pilarski of Ypsilanti, MI and Rebecca Baker Postma and her husband, Frank Barr Postma of Wakefield, RI; daughter-in-law, Michele McKnight Baker Thomas of Spring Grove; 6 grandsons, Joseph Pekarek, William Pekarek and his wife, Andrea, David Pekarek and his wife, Christina, Andrew Baker and his wife, Mary Abigal, Daniel Baker and his wife, Annie, and Cooper Postma; 8 great grandchildren, Jack, Liam, and Emmie Pekarek, Olivia, Mary and Lizzie Baker, and Rowan and Nara Pekarek; and a sister-in-law, Rebecca B. Baker of York. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his 2 sons, Frank R. Baker and William R. Baker, Jr.; daughter, Mary Susan Baker; and brother, Donald C. Baker.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market Street, York with his pastor, the Rev. Chuck Sprenkle, officiating. A viewing will be held Friday, February 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York. Masonic services conducted by his lodge will be held on Friday at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no viewing on Saturday. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. A burial will following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery with graveside military services conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market Street, York, PA 17403, or to the Salvation Army, 50 E. King Street, York, PA 17401, or to .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020