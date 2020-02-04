|
Dr. William R. Baker
New Oxford - Funeral services will be held Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Asbury UM Church, 340 E. Market St., York. A viewing will be held Fri., Feb. 7 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St., York with Masonic services at 7:45 p.m. There will be no viewing on Saturday. A visitation will be Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. A burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Contributions to Asbury UM Church, 340 E. Market St., York, PA 17403, or to the Salvation Army, 50 E. King St., York, PA 17401, or to .
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020