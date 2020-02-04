Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:45 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
340 E. Market Street
York, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
340 E. Market Street
York, PA
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Dr. William R. Baker Obituary
Dr. William R. Baker

New Oxford - Funeral services will be held Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Asbury UM Church, 340 E. Market St., York. A viewing will be held Fri., Feb. 7 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St., York with Masonic services at 7:45 p.m. There will be no viewing on Saturday. A visitation will be Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. A burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Contributions to Asbury UM Church, 340 E. Market St., York, PA 17403, or to the Salvation Army, 50 E. King St., York, PA 17401, or to .

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020
